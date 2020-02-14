“It’s fun,” Coach Kate Blanken said. “It’s obviously what every coach would want. . . . We’re just lucky to have them. They work really well together.”

Hill played against Martin for the first time during a travel league game when she was in fourth grade. Hill remembers how impressed she was by Martin’s finesse as Martin’s team blew hers out.

Blanken was excited for Hill and Martin to team up at Churchill (19-1, 16-0 Montgomery 4A) when the players were still in middle school. Hill, a junior, is a year behind Martin, but when she was a freshman, she and Martin developed chemistry.

That cohesion was on display during the first quarter against Clarksburg (16-4, 10-3). Hill, who is 6-foot-4, posted up, and Martin, a foot shorter, tossed the ball over the defender’s head to set up an open layup.

“We figured out each other’s strengths,” Martin said. “We knew where we wanted the ball and where we were strongest on the court.”

Hill and Martin have similar skill sets — each can attack the basket and shoot from the perimeter. Given their interchangeability, opponents can’t focus on guarding just one.

They push each other in practice, too. Blanken sometimes asks one of them to sit out a possession because of how intense they become.

“If one person is getting guarded extra, the other one can pick up the slack,” Hill said. “She drives really well. I’ll roll really well.”

Behind its star duo, Churchill has beaten county opponents by an average of 40 points. Churchill’s most recent state title came in 2003, and this may be the Bulldogs’ most talented squad since.

The guard who hopes to carry the Bulldogs deep into the postseason borrowed Hill’s royal blue Churchill jacket after the game — and it almost reached her knees.