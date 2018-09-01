Broad Run quarterback Mitch Griffis stood at midfield and waved his arms wildly, begging his teammates and fans to disrupt the Saturday morning quiet. It was not yet 11 a.m., but the Spartan sideline, as well as the dozens of supporters who had made it back out to Tuscarora High School, had reason to celebrate.

After a few tumultuous days and one stormy night, the No. 17 Spartans were seconds away from a 23-7 win over the No. 10 Huskies. Half of the game had been played Friday night but inclement weather prompted officials to move its conclusion to Saturday morning. Leading 10-7 at the break, Broad Run closed on Saturday, scoring 13 unanswered points.

“The hardest part was just the two nights of stress,” Griffis said. “Not being able to get a lot of sleep two nights in a row just because you’re so nervous.”

The postponement was another setback for a team that had been dealing with them all week. On Monday, the Spartans found out that their season-opening win, a 31-0 victory over Potomac Falls, would be forfeited because of the use of an ineligible player. The school reported the infraction but also appealed the forfeiture, arguing that the player barely played and had no impact on the outcome.

“We found out on Monday and reported it within the hour. You have to uphold the integrity of the game in high school sports,” Coach Matt Griffis said. “So I talked with the team Monday after school and I was really proud of how our kids responded. We came out Monday and had one of our best practices. Adversity is a good thing because you find out what kind of kids you have.”

This news, in addition to a heat wave that forced practices to be moved or canceled, meant Broad Run (1-1, 1-0 Potomac District) had a lot to distract them from the biggest matchup of their young season. All of a sudden the Huskies, who defeated Broad Run in last year’s playoffs en route to a Class 5 title game appearance, could potentially make them 0-2.

[Chopticon must wait for payback vs. Oxon Hill as storms postpone games]

Tuscarora (1-1, 0-1 Potomac District) was without injured star quarterback Justin Allen. Junior Ethan Gick proved to be a dangerous replacement, using his feet to gash the Spartan defense. He had a 79-yard run that would have been a go-ahead touchdown for the Huskies before halftime if it hadn’t been called back by an illegal block.

Broad Run’s defense proved to be the difference Saturday as Tuscarora worked through two long, clock-draining drives but came up empty both times. First, a 6-minute, 11-play drive ended with a fourth-down stop on the 35-yard line. Then, in the fourth quarter, an 11-play drive ended with an interception by Luke Lindenfeldar.

Lindenfeldar had started the game with a bang, taking a screen pass 65 yards to put the Spartans up 7-0. It was the first of three touchdown passes for Griffis, who finished 11 of 14 for 211 yards. Junior running back Tim Baldwin had 73 of his 130 yards in the second half.

“The O-line was blocking their tails off all morning,” Griffis said. “I mean, look at my white jersey. Clean.”