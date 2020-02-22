Woodson secured one other championship: Sophomore ­Aiken Do won the 100 freestyle in 44.83 seconds. Do also was second in the 50 free in 20.56. In the 100 backstroke, junior Eric Lundren was second in 50.23.

Midlothian’s Cosby was second with 207 points. Oakton, last year’s champion, finished third with 160. Junior Anthony Grimm set a state record in the 100 breaststroke (53.86), and the team won the 400 free relay in 3:07.11.

Washington-Liberty finished sixth, but it found a way to leave the meet victorious because of one particular win — in the boys’ 200 freestyle relay. As the Generals edged ­ Woodson in 1:25.22, Washington-Liberty’s students on deck erupted. Their coach, Kristina Dorville, said she believes the victory is proof her team is punching above its weight.

“We’re a fairly small contingent compared to some of the bigger schools that have a lot more kids here, and so given that, I think we do a pretty good job of putting up some great swims,” she said.

On the girls’ side, James Madison took home the championship with 250 points, followed by Yorktown with 198 and Oakton at 166.

Five girls’ state records were set by local athletes. Yorktown junior Victoria Huske broke two of her own marks, finishing the 50 free in 21.83 seconds and the 100 fly in 50.69. She swam the events back-to-back, so Huske could not even go to the podium to accept her medal after the first race — she was too busy cooling down and gearing up for the next.

Battlefield freshman Camille Spink also doubled up: She swam 1:46.18 in the 200 free for a state mark, and her time of 49.18 in the 100 free also topped the record book. Spink said she had seen her times inching closer to the records, but she didn’t come to the meet expecting to set them.

“I was hoping to do it, and I’ve been training so hard to do this,” she said. “I’ve been so nervous for both of these events today.”