The Cavaliers and Rebels met twice in the playoffs last season, and both games went to overtime.

“I played for West Springfield and I’ve been coaching in Fairfax County for 20 years, and everyone knows these rivalry games: Woodson-Fairfax, Madison-Marshall,” Woodson Coach Katie Stribling said. “For a really good rival, everyone gets a little more amped up.”

Yet while both teams surged into the grudge match, Woodson emerged with a clear upper hand, winning for the seventh time in the past nine meetings. Last year’s win in the Patriot District championship game snapped Fairfax’s streak of nine consecutive district titles. The Cavaliers also beat the Rebels for the Virginia Region 6C title.

“We came out knowing this was going to be a really tough game, so we stepped it up,” Woodson senior forward Margaret Stephen said. “I knew if we beat them, I knew we could really get into the mind-set that we can beat anyone.”

The Cavaliers (14-0, 4-0 Patriot) continued to roll on the strength of a deep and experienced roster that includes seven seniors, 13 juniors and one sophomore.

They also boast a stifling defense backstopped by a stellar goalkeeping duo. The tandem of Sidney Allen and Kelley Gross split time in every game and have allowed just five goals all season.

The Rebels (10-2, 1-1) pressed several times, particularly at the end of the fast-paced first half. A slick series of passes moved Fairfax into the circle, where the Rebels were awarded a penalty corner, but they could not manage a clean shot.

The game’s lone goal came eight minutes into the second half when junior midfielder Audrey Fisher found the net on an assist by junior forward Allie Maahs.

“This team has just clicked from the beginning,” senior Anna Stribling said. “And I know we can keep it going. We just need to keep this drive, like we had tonight.”

