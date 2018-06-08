GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The day after W.T. Woodson’s Jessica Lemair cheered her senior teammate Lexi Merrill from the sideline to win a Virginia Class 6 state singles title, she stood alongside her friend to win another one, this time in doubles.

Lemair, a junior, had driven down from northern Virginia on Thursday just to hit with her friend in warm-ups. On Friday afternoon at Deep Run High, instead of thumping returns to each other, they mostly sent powerful groundstrokes and jabs from the net past Cosby’s overwhelmed team of Logan Glen and Ellie Teefey for a 6-0, 6-1 win.

“We know how each other work and we know what works best for us,” said Merrill, a Kentucky commit who won the singles title Thursday for the third-straight season. “We’re serious on the court, but we have fun. We went to Busch Gardens together and at home we go on Slurpee runs. When it comes to business time, though, we get the job done.”

On a hot day, Cosby seemed a step slower after winning on a third-set tiebreaker in the semifinal, while Woodson hadn’t played in the semis. The Cavaliers’ scheduled opponent, Oakton, forfeited when neither doubles partner showed up.

“They didn’t want to miss graduation,” a match official said.

Merrill — who lost one singles match, the state title freshman year, in her career — put shots long and wide at times, but none of it seemed to matter as Woodson seemed too strong and athletic for Cosby. Lemair served strong and Merrill poached from the net and, whenever a game teetered toward the Titans, Woodson yanked it back down.

“We didn’t know those girls coming in today,” Merrill said, “but we did what we do.”

For the boys, Robinson’s pairing of senior Alex Krawietz and sophomore Drew Rummel overwhelmed Cosby’s Andy Novak and Kamil Kawka, 6-1, 6-2. The Rams reached the title match after dispatching Oakton’s Matthew O’Connor and Ryan Nguyen, 6-2, 6-3, in the semifinals.

“Everything was working today,” Rummel said. “Our serves were on, our volleys were on.”

The pair looked at their strongest when Rummel, who wore a wristband and headband like Rafael Nadal, served. After the ball was in play, the two chattered constantly about how to move and where to put their next shot. Krawietz, who graduated Thursday, enforced from the net and Rummel finessed from the baseline, and from both spots they attacked the backhand after seeing Cosby struggle.

They sent hard returns, which one spectator called “giving them the smoke,” and it seemed to unbalance the Titans.

In the second set, after Robinson drove and dropped and diced winners in between the pair, one Cosby player smacked a ball into the side fence. “Of course!” he yelled.

“Those guys were good,” Rummel said. “We were just a little more consistent than them.”

In the Class 5 championships at Glen Allen High, the Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology doubles pairing of Ted Zhou and Daniel Wen won the state title after defeating Deep Run, 6-4, 6-1.