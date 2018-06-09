W.T. Woodson’s players seemed surprised at how easy it came. They gathered together after every goal, cheering louder each time as their lead over Langley kept growing.

For the first 15 minutes of Saturday’s Virginia Class 6 state girls’ lacrosse championship game, the Cavaliers scored nearly a goal a minute, building a substantial lead by halftime and cruising to a 22-11 victory at Deep Run High.

“Our offense is really good,” Woodson Coach Bill Lewis said. “We attack from behind, and we love to cut. A lot of teams in Northern Virginia like to dodge, and we like to cut, and teams aren’t used to that.”

The No. 4 Saxons (17-2-1) clearly had a difficult time dealing with the attack of the No. 8 Cavaliers (19-3). Langley allowed more than 13 goals just once this season, and the Cavaliers exceeded that in the first stanza.

“This feels so good,” said sophomore Margaret Stephan, who scored seven goals on seven shots. “I’m so proud of my team. We all played so well, and we worked so hard, and we so earned it.”

Woodson grabbed control early. The Cavaliers’ runs down the field almost always followed this simple formula: Win the draw, run or pass for a few seconds until a player stood in front of the net for a one-on-one with the goalie, score.

“If we win the draw, we score a goal,” said senior Logan Dougherty, who had four goals and seven assists.

For Woodson’s seniors, the win came with a feeling of vindication after a wrenching loss in the state title game two years ago and a loss in the semifinals last season. Lewis scheduled tougher competition this season, adding local private schools and IMG Academy, a Florida prep powerhouse. The plan bore fruit Saturday.

“I can’t even explain the last two games,” Lewis said, also referring to his team’s 17-10 semifinal win over Madison. “They knew those were the best two teams, and they wanted to make a statement. They came out on fire.”

The hot start allowed Woodson to rotate in its reserves in the second half. The Cavaliers also slowed their offense, shortening the game.

After the buzzer sounded, the players doused Lewis with a bucket of water. The girls ran to their parents clutching medals, and the cameras started to flash as the sun started to disappear behind the tree line.

“I can’t believe it,” Lewis said. “This feels unreal.”