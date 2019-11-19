The Cavaliers (28-3), who stretched their winning streak to 14 games, will face perennial power Kellam of Virginia Beach in the Class 6 final at 8 p.m. Friday at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond. Before this season, Woodson had never advanced further than the quarterfinal round of the state tournament.

“I’m just happy we’re there,” Coach Len Palaschak said.

Burkhardt is a key reason they are. She finished with 21 kills Tuesday.

“When [Washington-Liberty’s] setter was up front, we wanted as many balls as possible on the outside,” said Palaschak, who added that his Cavaliers took advantage of their height advantage on the front row.

The Generals (21-3) could not maintain their momentum after leading early in the first set. Senior outside hitters Jasmine Green and Kate Sheire notched 10 kills apiece, but the Cavaliers’ defense remained stout.

“We knew they had two really good outside hitters, so our whole strategy this week was to work on our serving to take them out of their system,” Palaschak said. “And I think we did that well tonight.”

By the second set, Woodson senior outside hitter Jordan Lyons (seven kills) found her rhythm, letting the Cavaliers keep pressure on the Generals. The loss snapped Washington-Liberty’s nine-game winning streak and ended its program-best season.

“Overall this season has been amazing,” Coach Aubrey Mosley said. “We had a lot of returners. I had six seniors on the court, and they all had a common goal: They wanted to get as far as states. We worked really hard and fell one game short.”

