GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The members of the W.T. Woodson girls’ tennis team waited anxiously and kept their eyes peeled on the tennis courts at Deep Run High School Saturday morning. Reaching the Virginia Class 6 tennis championship for the second-straight season, the team was seeking redemption after a title loss to Oakton last year left them short of their goal.

And behind a strong showing from Kentucky-bound senior Lexi Merrill and five singles wins from the talented Woodson group, that’s exactly what they got, claiming the first girls Virginia state tennis championship in school history with a 5-0 defeat of Kellam. The title was decided after freshman Kaitilin Lemair won both of her matches (7-5, 6-2), representing the fifth match needed to knock off Kellam.

“It’s been hard to take it one day at a time, but we have,” Woodson Coach Susie Hamrock said.

Merrill, who has lost only one singles match in her Woodson career — the state championship match her freshman year — once again showed why she is one of the best in the state, winning two matches (6-0, 6-2) against Kellam’s Amanda Yermal. Merrill’s only true hiccup of the morning was falling behind 2-1 in the second set, but she quickly recovered, winning 6-2.

“I think our team overall was excited for the match,” Merrill said. “I mean, there are always nerves, but I think our team handled them well. We played last year and lost in the finals so I think this year we were like, ‘Okay, c’mon, we know what it takes to get there.’ We just needed to take it one step further.”



Other single match wins that contributed to the title included Woodson junior Jess Lemair winning her match in two sets, 6-1, 6-0. Freshman Sarah Livingston won 6-0, 6-1. Sophomore Camryn Kim won 6-1, 6-0.

“I think the coaching was great this season, and we have a great team and great freshman coming in and that has made our team very deep,” said Lemair. “So we have good players all throughout the lineup.”



﻿Jefferson falls in Virginia Class 5 title to Deep Run

In the Virginia Class 5 team tennis championships at Glen Allen High School, Deep Run defeated Thomas Jefferson, 5-1. Deep Run won the first three singles matches before Jefferson took one in the fourth pairing. But after Deep Run’s Jessica Wen beat Jefferson’s Kelly Mao, Deep Run went up 4-1.

Doubles started up to decide the fifth and final win of the match, with Brooke Connatser and Audrey Butterworth defeating Keely Wan and Siona Prasad (6-1, 6-1). Jefferson’s lone match win came from Lucy Alejandro’s 6-3, 6-1 victory over Lindsay O’Neill.

Other single match wins that contributed to the title for Deep Run included Connatser’s 6-0, 6-3 win over Wan, Butterworth’s 6-0, 6-0 win over Prasad and Jessica Wen’s 6-2, 6-2 win over Kelly Mao.