Lexi Merrill stood a few feet behind the baseline, waiting as her opponent in the Virginia Class 6 final met with coaches to strategize for one last time on how to beat a girl that never loses. The W.T. Woodson senior led 5-0 in the second set, one game away from her third state singles championship.

She was calm and content. She took some deep breaths, took a glance up at the midday sun and then walked to the baseline and finished off another high school tennis match.

“I knew what I needed to do in that moment, and that was take it one point at a time. You can’t think, ‘Oh, if I win one game I’m a state champion,’” she said. “I tried to stay within myself and keep myself calm. I never want to think about the result, just the process.”

Merrill, a Kentucky commit with a powerful all-around game, has lost only one singles match in her Woodson career: the state championship match her freshman year. Thursday’s 6-2, 6-0 win over Colonial Forge’s Mikayla Cunney is her third straight singles title and fifth overall state championship. She will have a chance for numbers six and seven this weekend in the doubles and team championships.

On Thursday afternoon at Deep Run High, the only moment of vulnerability for Merrill came at 2-1 in the first set, when a dropped game or two could have altered the momentum of the entire afternoon. But back-to-back games brought her to a 4-1 lead, and she cruised from there.

“It was important for me to get my rhythm there,” she said. “[Cunney is] a good player and tricky player. She was throwing all kinds of things at me. I knew I just needed to stay calm.”

Merrill defeated Oakton’s Annie Clark, 6-0, 6-2, in the semifinals. When asked about her dominant singles career at Woodson after her finals victory, Merrill put her answer on hold.

“So far,” she said. “We have team [championships] on Saturday. Don’t want to jinx myself.”

In the Class 6 boys’ final, Chantilly sophomore Will Pak beat Landstown’s Christian Basnight, 6-0, 6-0. It was a dominant day for Pak, who won his semifinal match over Robinson’s Drew Rummel, 6-0, 6-0, earlier in the day.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” Pak said. “It’s been a long journey that started back in March.”

Pak used some skillful footwork and powerful groundstrokes to control the match from the baseline. He seemed to grow stronger as the match went on, showing no signs of fatigue at the tail end of a doubleheader. He jogged in place between games, determined to keep the momentum and energy on his side.

When it was over, after a brisk 55 minutes, he let his racket fly and put both hands in the air.

“I was being greedy out there. I didn’t want to drop any games,” Pak said with a laugh.

While Class 6 produced two local winners, Class 5 featured two runners-up. In the boys’ singles championship, Stone Bridge senior Erick Rivas fell to Deep Run’s Shashwat Pande, 6-1, 6-1. On the girls’ side, Champe’s Liza Ulanova lost to Emme Levenson from Douglas Freeman, 6-2, 6-0.