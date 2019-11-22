“It’s just hard,” he said. “Any playoff game is hard to win. And that’s a good team over there.”

The strong opponent this year was Madison, a consistent contender in Northern Virginia. On Friday night, the Patriots shut them down, scoring a 25-10 win in the Class 6 Region D semifinals for their second victory of the postseason.

AD

The Patriots, who went on the road and never trailed, secured that third playoff game; they will face Westfield, another traditional power, in next week’s region final.

AD

The key sequence Friday came late in the third quarter. Madison quarterback Ry Yates had just scored to bring Madison within 12-10, and it seemed momentum was shifting to the home team. Facing fourth and four, Yorktown quarterback Grant Wilson stood tall in the pocket and didn’t hesitate when he saw wide receiver Max Patterson streaking down the sideline.

All game, Wilson and the Patriots (11-1) had chipped away at the Madison (8-4) defense with quick passes; the longest pass of the first half was a 25-yard strike from Wilson to Patterson for a touchdown. Everything else seemed to be in the flat or for short yardage.

AD

It was all leading up to a play like this.

“They kept biting up, biting up,” Wilson said. “And we knew what we were going to do from practice; we just had to execute. It was just about getting over top of them.”

AD

On this play, Wilson hit Patterson in stride for a 45-yard score, putting Yorktown ahead 19-10. The Patriots then forced a turnover on downs, and at the start of the fourth quarter, running back Pius Atubire punched it in for a one-yard score.

Only a few minutes after it read 12-10, the scoreboard now told the home crowd that it was 25-10 — and that this game was all but over.

“Everybody puts in a complete effort during the week — players and coaches,” Wilson said. “So it’s awesome to see it executed.”

AD

Despite having a better record, Yorktown had to travel to Madison because of the latter’s strength of schedule. When asked whether it feels as if his team has been underestimated, Wilson again did not hesitate.

“I think we’re underestimated, and I think we like that role,” he said. “I think we like being doubted so we can go out there every Friday night and prove that we’re a different team than what people think.”

AD