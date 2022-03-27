BARCELONA, Spain — Sergio Higuita of Colombia won the Catalonia Volta after protecting his lead over Richard Carapaz on Sunday’s seventh and final stage in Barcelona.

Higuita quickly neutralized all his attackers over the 138.6-kilometer (86.1-mile) ride that started and finished in the regional capital of Spain’s northeast Catalonia. The stage concluded with six trips up and down the Montjuic hill that features views over the city.