Higuita, a rider of BORA-hansgrophe who took the race lead on Saturday, finished with a 16-second edge over Carapaz of INEOS Grenadiers in the general classification.
It was the 24-year-old’s first title on the world tour.
“I was tired, but you dig deep to find your strength because I knew that Carapaz is a very strong rider,” Higuita said.
Andrea Bagioli, and Italian rider for Quick-Step, won the stage in a bunch sprint after a large group of chasers overtook a smaller group that included Higuita and Carapaz on the final descent.
