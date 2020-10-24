Hart outsprinted Hindley to win the mountainous 20th stage, which included three climbs to the Sestriere ski resort.
Hindley and Hart were both listed with overall times of 80 hours, 22 minutes and 7 seconds. Organizers had to go back to the race’s two time trials and drill down to unrevealed milliseconds to determine that Hindley is the leader.
Previous leader Wilco Kelderman dropped to third overall, 1 minute, 32 seconds behind.
The winner will be decided over a mostly flat 15.7-kilometer (10-mile) individual time trial in Milan that favors Hart.
