Austria’s Marcel Hirscher competes in an alpine ski, men’s World Cup slalom in Schladming, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Marco Tacca/Associated Press)

SCHLADMING, Austria — Marcel Hirscher led a men’s World Cup night slalom by nearly a second after the opening run Tuesday.

The seven-time overall champion from Austria attacked from top to bottom on the Planai course to lead Daniel Yule of Switzerland by 0.99 seconds and Alexis Pinturault of France by 1.00.

Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Clement Noel of France, who won the last two slaloms in Wengen and Kitzbuehel, straddled a gate early in his run and failed to finish.

Hirscher has won 11 of the last 15 World Cup slaloms, but had not posted the fastest first-run time in any of the previous five races.

It’s the last men’s slalom before the Feb. 5-17 world championships in Are, Sweden.

