That second-inning run came when Austin Hays walked to begin the inning, was bunted to second base by Freddy Galvis, advanced on a groundout by Maikel Franco and scored on a two-out single by Pat Valaika.
Manager Brandon Hyde, who twice this year has criticized players for bunting in similar man-on-first, no-out situations, didn’t in this case. He said Galvis was just trying to make something happen.
“Just trying to put that guy in scoring position,” Galvis said. “I trust the guys behind me — Franco and Pat — and we got the run there. . . . It’s been tough, especially with that staff that they have. You have to try to create some runs.”
A Rays staff that held the Orioles to 11 hits over this three-game series stymied any further attempts to do that. Trey Mancini walked in the third inning, but the Orioles didn’t have another base runner after that, finishing the game with just two hits.
“We just didn’t score,” Hyde said.
Because of that, the three runs allowed in 5 ⅔ innings by rookie Bruce Zimmermann were moot. He wasn’t at his best, but he threw a career-high 95 pitches and lowered his ERA to 4.83.
— Baltimore Sun