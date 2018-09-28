LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sylvia Hoffman took the women’s title and Josh Williamson claimed the men’s crown Friday at the USA Bobsled National Push Championships.

Briauna Jones won the women’s driver push event, and Frankie Del Duca won the competition among men’s drivers. All four winners became a USA Bobsled national push champion for the first time.

Hoffman has never even been in a bobsled. She won the rookie push championship last month, earning her an invite to the national championships — which take place on a track with a wheeled sled. On-ice training starts in October.

Williamson was a skeleton team hopeful a year ago. Jones and Del Duca both have experience as bobsled push athletes, and are transitioning toward becoming drivers.

