Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins race at Pimlico

BALTIMORE — A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a race at Pimlico on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length at the track in Baltimore. He ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:52.12 in the $36,000 race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks.