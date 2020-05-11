Tailback is the sixth horse to die on the main track since Dec. 26. A required necropsy is pending. Four others died on the turf course and three on the training track.
The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, horses are allowed to train.
Santa Anita officials have submitted a written proposal to resume live racing as soon as possible to the health department and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. They are making plans to reopen this weekend, but have yet to receive official permission.
A string of horse deaths at Santa Anita last year led to sweeping changes involving medication and safety.
