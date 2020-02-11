There have been 43 deaths at Santa Anita since December 2018, including six beginning shortly before the winter-spring meet began on Dec. 28.
Double Touch finished fourth in his last start in the $70,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes on Jan. 26. Owned by Hronis Racing, the gelding was claimed for $40,000 by Sadler last September. Double Touch had four wins in 22 career starts and earnings of $201,496.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.