Hollendorfer was the trainer with the most deaths (four) among 37 since last December at Santa Anita.

The Stronach Group, owners of Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, banned Hollendorfer from its racetracks, while Del Mar lost a court decision in July when it tried to prevent him from entering races during its summer meet.

AD

Since Del Mar’s fall meet began on Nov. 8, two horses were euthanized after being injured while racing, one died from complications after surgery for injuries during a race and one had an apparent heart attack after training at the seaside track north of San Diego.

Santa Anita opens its winter-spring meet on Dec. 26.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD