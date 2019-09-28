Workers immediately put up a green screen to shield the foundering colt from the crowd, its front legs unable to withstand the animal’s weight.
Gutierrez, the 32-year-old rider who won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 and 2016, was taken away by ambulance. A track steward says Gutierrez was up and walking, but still being examined by a track physician.
