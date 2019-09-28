ARCADIA, Calif. — A horse went down in the stretch and tossed two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Mario Gutierrez in the eighth race at Santa Anita.

The incident occurred Saturday on the second day of the fall meet at the track where 31 horses have died since December.

Emtech, a 3-year-old colt trained by Steve Knapp, went down in the middle of the track in the upper stretch of the six-furlong, $40,000 claiming race. Gutierrez landed near the inner rail.