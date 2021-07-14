Mandaloun, who is in line to be named the winner of the Kentucky Derby if first-place finisher Medina Spirit is disqualified for testing positive for the presence of an anti-inflammatory steroid after the race, will be making his second start at Monmouth. The colt overcame a slow start last month and rallied to win the Pegasus by a neck. Florent Geroux has the mount on the Juddmonte Farms colt, who drew the No. 3 post position.