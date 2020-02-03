There has been no word of a settlement after months of mediation in those cases.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder said he has asked the chairman of the House Civil Justice Committee to resume hearings and prepare for a vote in the coming weeks on a proposal to create a window for the survivors to instead sue under state law.

“I am disappointed that The Ohio State University has yet to accept responsibility for the obvious harm that was done to students under their watch,” Householder said in a statement.

A response from Ohio State said it is actively pursuing a resolution through mediation and has “led the effort” to investigate Strauss’ abuse and the university’s failure to prevent it.

See AP’s coverage about the allegations here: https://apnews.com/OhioStateTeamDoctor.