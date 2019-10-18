“We went four years ago to Centreville for my first playoff game and they just gave us the business,” Fritts said of a 57-0 loss. “We committed then that we had to get bigger and stronger and better at defense. So tonight’s big win for us.”

AD

AD

When Fritts took over the program, the Majors had not finished with a winning record since 2008. That year was also the last time they had beaten Centreville. Since then, the Wildcats have won a state championship and consistently been a team to beat in Northern Virginia while the Majors plummeted to rock bottom, made a coaching change and slowly rebuilt.

The team was 5-6 in Fritts’s first year but has earned a winning record each of the last two seasons. This is its third straight year starting 6-1, and Fritts said the level of competition has steadily risen. With wins over West Potomac, Yorktown and W.T. Woodson this fall, the Majors set their sights on Friday’s game against Centreville (4-3) as an opportunity to deliver their biggest statement yet.

“Last year everyone was calling us fake,” senior lineman Elijah Rucker said. “But we just beat one of the best programs in Virginia. I’m so proud of this team.”

AD

AD

Rucker led a physical Majors defense that looked impenetrable up front for most of the game. On the other side of the ball, Mount Vernon leaned on two of the most electric senior playmakers in the area: quarterback Fonnae Webb and running back Jordyn Reid. Reid ran for a touchdown in the first half and then caught a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal a victory.

Fritts said before the game that the most impressive thing about the duo is that their track record as playmakers is well-known in the area but they continue to give defenses fits.

“A lot of people do focus on them,” Fritts said. “But we just think [they’re] better than a lot of guys that are going to try to defend them.”

AD