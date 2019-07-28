PARIS — Before its damp-squib finish, with two last Alpine stages truncated by landslides and a hailstorm, the 2019 Tour de France thrilled — unusually — almost daily, guaranteeing that the three-week odyssey through Belgium and France will long be remembered as one of the best races of recent decades.

Here’s a look at five key stages where the drama unfolded:

STAGE 3: On a short but very sharp hill in Champagne country, Julian Alaphilippe rises out of his saddle and puts on the after-burners , stamping on his pedals to leave behind all contenders for the overall Tour title. Tongue lolling, he speeds at full pelt through the vineyards, holding off his pursuers over 16 kilometers (10 miles) to the finish in Epernay, up Champagne Avenue, past a statue of Dom Perignon and spectators waving glasses of bubbly. As well as the stage victory, the French rider also takes the yellow jersey. His explosive riding, oozing what the French call panache , or class — is the spark that ignites the touch-paper of what, largely thanks to Alaphilippe’s go-for-it approach, quickly becomes a Tour of fireworks. On the last uphill to the finish line, Egan Bernal finishes five seconds ahead his teammate, defending champion Geraint Thomas, the first hint that the 22-year-old Colombian might be the biggest threat to the Welshman’s campaign for back-to-back titles.

STAGE 8: On a deceptively difficult route as jagged as a wood-saw from Beaujolais wine country to the former mining town of Saint-Etienne, Alaphilippe again dynamites the Tour, using the last of the stage’s seven climbs as a launch-pad to once more tear away from top contenders, bar one: Thibaut Pinot. The French duo’s race together to the finish, where Alaphilippe gets back the yellow jersey he’d lost by just six seconds on Stage 6 , fans the flames of French fans’ hopes that the Tour might end with a red-white-and-blue victory in Paris for the first time in 34 years. Thomas crashes , taken out by Canadian Michael Woods on a right-hand bend, but despite quickly remounting can’t catch the long-gone Alaphilippe and Pinot, who finish 20 seconds ahead of him. Notably, Bernal stays upright. “This year, any little thing that could go wrong, did go wrong,” Thomas would later say at the end of the Tour.

STAGE 13: Determined to keep his yellow jersey in a power-discipline where Thomas was thought likely to beat him, a sensational Alaphilippe again sends shockwaves through the Tour by winning the time trial in Pau. He flashes like a greyhound up the punchy final climb, thick with fans hammering thunderously on roadside barriers, and beats Thomas by 14 seconds, making more converts to the idea that Alaphilippe’s race lead, now up to 1 minute, 26 seconds, might be big enough to survive through Stage 14, as the highest Tour in history scales the first of seven big mountain ascents to above 2,000 meters (6,500-feet) in altitude. Bernal struggles on the hilly, bendy time-trial course, losing 1:36 to Alaphilippe and 1:22 to Thomas, in a first big test of the mental fortitude the 22-year-old will need to bounce back and win the Tour.

STAGE 14: On the relentlessly long grind to the Tourmalet pass, with spectacular views across the Pyrenees, Alaphilippe not only doesn’t crack but delivers a one-two punch for France by finishing hot on the wheels of Pinot, first at the top. Pinot’s power up the climb and confident smile on the stage-winner’s podium shows that he is recovering from the body-blow of Stage 10 , when he was caught napping, left behind when winds broke up the peloton, and lost a morale-sapping 1:40 to Thomas, Bernal and other title contenders. With Pinot so strong in the high mountains, French fans start to believe that if Alaphilippe can’t make it through the last week in the Alps in yellow to Paris then maybe Pinot can. Showing that he is made of stern stuff after his time-trial disappointment and that he’s better than Thomas when the roads go sharply uphill, Bernal pedals away from his teammate on the Tourmalet. Alaphilippe’s race lead over second-placed Thomas grows to 2:02. It would not get any bigger than that.

STAGE 19: The stage where French dreams died. Hobbled by a left-thigh muscle tear, Pinot abandons the Tour in tears . Bernal twists the knife by flying away from Alaphilippe, and everyone else, on the highest climb of the Tour, to the Iseran pass, rising to a lung-burning 2,770 meters (9,088-feet) above sea level. Bernal, who grew up at altitude in Colombia, looks completely at home in the thinning air. Having erased Alaphilippe’s race lead, Bernal is tearing down the other side to collect the yellow jersey at the finish in the ski station in Tignes when Mother Nature pours cold water on the Tour, with a violent hailstorm and landslide that severs the race route . The stage is cut short, with riders’ timings at the top of the Iseran used to determine overall placings. That puts Bernal in yellow, with a winning margin big enough to carry him to the top of the podium on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

