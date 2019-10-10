Then, with the swing that began the dugout dance party of all dance parties, Kendrick blasted a grand slam over the center field fence off hard-throwing reliever Joe Kelly, breaking a tie and sending the Nats to the greatest win in their 15-season history in Washington, 7-3, over the devastated Dodgers.

AD

AD

Just as Kendrick will always be the hero, Dodgers immortal and postseason goat Clayton Kershaw — and his Manager Dave Roberts — will take an endless drubbing for their contribution to this fabulous Nats win. After Kershaw, used in relief, escaped a seventh-inning jam with a 3-1 Dodgers lead by fanning Adam Eaton, Roberts fell prey to the sentimentality card — sending Kershaw, the loser of Game 2, back to the mound in the eighth to face the heart of the Nats’ order.

That lasted three pitches. Anthony Rendon blasted the second offering into the left field stands for a solo homer. Juan Soto disintegrated the next offering — also a fastball — more than halfway up the deep right-center field bleachers for a tying homer.

Just as Soto had delivered the crucial hit in the Nats’ wild-card win over Milwaukee just eight days ago, the 20-year-old instant legend had done it again.

AD

AD

The Nats’ wave started building slowly. Perhaps tsunamis, far off shore, send warning tides far ahead of them, splashing then smashing against the shore. For the Nationals, in Game 5, the first sign of disaster for Los Angeles and joy for Washington came in the sixth inning, when Rendon doubled into the left field corner and Soto drove him home to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 3-1. Then the rally fizzled.

This is Southern California, proud of being laid back and, except for those 31 years since the Dodgers’ last World Series victory in 1988, generally hard to annoy. What was one run? After all, ace Walker Buehler had until that moment, held the Nats to a paltry three singles and no runs in 11 innings over two starts, including his Game 1 win.

Why worry? “What could go wrong?” say those who are naive to the menace lurking just below the surface of baseball.

AD

AD

A further diabolical sense of false security arrived in the seventh when Buehler finally exited after 117 pitches, by far the most of his career, leaving two Nats on base with two outs. Headed-for-Cooperstown Kershaw, a southpaw giant, arrived in relief and immediately fanned lefty Eaton on three pitches.

The Nats, toast, right? Just because the Nats had trailed the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 in the eighth inning just eight days ago, and yet advanced, why give much weight to that.

You could see the wave coming, feel the sense of danger approaching for the Dodgers, as the eighth inning began with the best that the Nats had to offer — Rendon and Soto — due up against Kershaw, who as much as any legendary ballplayer of the past 50 years is the epitome of both his team’s great regular seasons but just as much of their abysmally galling postseason flops.

AD

AD

Rendon and Soto didn’t wait. Except in the sense that they waited for the first two fastballs they saw. Actually, they are not so fast anymore — akin to 89-mph cutters, not the old over-95-mph Kershaw smoke. Kershaw’s status here is so quasi-mythological that the Dodgers dare not demote him in the scheme of things. Their fans won’t stand for it. And, many here wonder, would Kershaw?

Rendon, a low-ball hitter, took a curveball low. Then he took a not-so-fastball — 89 mph — into the left field stands for a gasp-evoking home run to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 3-2. A silence — the “oh, no, this can’t happen to noble Clayton again” hush — fell over Dodger Stadium.

Soto is a high fastball hitter. Kershaw threw him a first-pitch high fastball. Nice pitch selections. Who’s calling’ ’em, these back-to-back meatballs? Dave Martinez from the Nats’ dugout? These were gifts — given to the greedy, grifted and desperate.

AD

AD

The crowd’s spooked silent — the Kershaw Curse Quiet — made it easier, so much easier to hear the crash, followed by a muted gasp, of Soto’s titanic halfway-up-the-right-field-bleachers home run.

This was legendary stuff. Make that “more legendary stuff.” Soto’s two-run single in the eighth inning of the wild-card game turned into a three-run game-winning play for the Nats because of an outfield error. Soto’s two-run homer also gave the Nats a brief lead in Game 3. Now, he had done it again.

In the annals of bad managing, Roberts will find a place for sticking with Kershaw after he had gotten out of the seventh intact. The Dodgers have a fine, deep bullpen. What’s with the Kershaw Redemption Fixation?

AD

Make no mistake, the Dodgers deserved this victory, just as the Nats surely did, regardless of the heart-threatening manner — to their fans and themselves — by which they achieved it.

AD

Somewhere along the arc from a near-perfect Stephen Strasburg fastball that Max Muncy blasted into the right field bleachers for a two-run homer in the first inning to the catch-and-smash grab near the top of the center field wall by Cody Bellinger, the notion was born, then grew into adulthood, that the Dodgers — no matter the heroism of the Nats into extra innings — were a fitting team to advance to the NLCS. Perhaps a few inches — but not more — deserving than the Nats.

The sight of platoon infielder Kike Hernández hitting a home run — his third in six career at-bats against Strasburg — added further to the Dodgers’ argument.

AD

As if more were needed, Buehler, just 22, only allowed one run in 6⅓ innings — the only run he allowed in two starts.

When the final grand slam OMG moment arrived, the Kendrick redemption instant, this stadium was limp with disbelief. Just as the Nats’ dugout was aflame with joy. And, you are safe to assume, so was the entirety of Washington and considerable jubilant environs.

Read more on the Washington Nationals:

AD