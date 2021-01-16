Monobob — one woman in the sled — will be offered at the Olympics for the first time at the Beijing Games next year. Humphries, who now races for the U.S., won two golds and a bronze in women’s bobsledding while competing for Canada at the last three Olympics. She’ll be a medal favorite in that discipline in Beijing, but her win Saturday announces her as a top monobob contender as well.
“It’s a new opportunity. Another chance. A new beginning,” Humphries wrote on social media earlier in the week, as her monobob debut loomed.
Humphries won the monobob race by two-tenths of a second over Germany’s Laura Nolte. Switzerland’s Martina Fontanive was third, Germany’s Stephanie Schneider was fourth and Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. took fifth.
Friedrich got his record-breaking win in Saturday’s two-man race, teaming with Alexander Schueller to top fellow Germans Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer by nearly a half-second. Canada’s Justin Kripps and Cam Stones were third, almost a full second off the pace.
Codie Bascue and Carlo Valdes got the top finish for the U.S., placing 13th.
The women’s bobsled and four-man races in St. Moritz are Sunday.
