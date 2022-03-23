Eurojust did not release details of the suspect’s identity. It said he had fled to Hungary and was heading for Ukraine when he was detained by border police acting on a search warrant issued by French law enforcement authorities.

Eurojust said it coordinated the process of French authorities issuing a European Arrest Warrant and sending it to Hungary to enable the suspect to be formally arrested, paving the way for him to be transferred to France.

L’Équipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu was shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving a group of people including Aramburu and a friend of his.

Aramburu played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league. He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006, and was part of the Argentina team that finished third at the 2007 World Cup. He could play at wing or center.

According to L’Équipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

