Athing Mu runs in a 600-meter heat at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in New York. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Drew Hunter set a meet record and took the world lead in the two-mile at the USATF Indoor Championships on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Hunter won the first heat in 8-minutes, 25.29 seconds.

Athing Mu, a 16-year-old from Trenton, New Jersey, set a national high school record in the first round of the women’s 600 meters at 1:26.23, breaking Sammy Watson’s mark by almost a second. The finals are on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Tim Ehrhardt won the men’s heptathlon with 5,868 points. He took over the first place in the seven-event competition, which began on Friday, by winning the pole vault before finishing sixth in the closing 1,000 meters.

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won the men’s shot put.

In other men’s events, Nick Christie won the 3,000-meter race walk, Jordan Downs took the long jump, Jeron Robinson won the high jump and Dontavius Wright took the 300 meters.

Vashti Cunningham, the 21-year-old daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, became the first woman in 50 years to win four consecutive indoor titles, claiming the high jump at 6 feet, 5 inches. Her biggest rival Inika McPherson finished fifth.

Colleen Quigley won the women’s mile in 4:29.47, edging Shelby Houlihan, the two-time defending champion.

Katie Hall captured the long jump with a leap of 21-feet, 4½ inches. Kendell Williams, who won the pentathlon on Friday night, placed fourth in the women’s long jump.

Brittany Brown ran a personal best and set a meet record in the women’s 300 meters in 35.97 seconds.

Brittany Brown ran a 35.95 to win the women’s 300 meters, setting a meet record.

Kate Hall won the women’s long jump.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.