LeBron James grimaces after straining his left groin during the second half of the Lakers’ win over Golden State on Tuesday night. (Tony Avelar/AP)

On the cusp of pulling a major Christmas Day upset, LeBron James pulled his groin.

The Los Angeles Lakers stunned the Golden State Warriors, 127-101, at Oracle Arena on Tuesday, outworking the two-time defending NBA champions and holding off a second-half comeback in the wake of a rare early exit from their franchise player.

With the Lakers leading 71-57 at the 8:00 mark of the third quarter, James motioned to his bench to take a timeout, holding his belt line in obvious discomfort. As trainers attended to him on the court, James appeared to twice say “I felt it pop” before departing to the visitors’ locker room.

The Lakers announced during the fourth quarter that James had suffered a strained left groin, and he never returned to the court as Los Angeles closed out the win. Coach Luke Walton told reporters after the game that James will have an MRI exam Wednesday. Before the injury, the 33-year-old forward had been the game’s central force, posting 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in just 21 minutes before he left.

For once against Golden State, James was lifted, rather than let down, by his supporting cast. In falling to the Warriors in three of the past four Finals, the four-time NBA MVP saw triple-doubles and 40-point games squandered by Cavaliers rosters that lacked talent, depth and awareness. Indeed, the defining sequence of the end of his second Cleveland tenure came during Game 1 of the 2018 Finals, when J.R. Smith lost track of the time and score in the closing seconds, allowing a 51-point James explosion to go to waste in an overtime loss.

On Christmas, the Lakers not only held on to a lead that James had built, they extended it. L.A. closed out the win with a 50-44 margin following James’s injury, with forwards Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram stepping up to carry the offensive load down the stretch. Golden State Coach Steve Kerr eventually pulled his starters early with the game out of reach.

“There’s a decent chance we could see the Lakers in the playoffs,” Kerr said, adding that James has been “as good as he’s ever been” this season. “I think they have gotten a lot better in this first third of the season, but they are making good strides.”

From the opening tip, James’s new Lakers teammates looked more energetic and more poised than his former Cavaliers teams. As the Warriors dawdled in the early going, the Lakers capitalized, sending hard double-teams at Golden State’s stars and daring role players such as Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie to shoot. The strategy worked, and Golden State committed 14 turnovers and shot just 9 for 36 on three-pointers.

Walton told reporters that he planned to tightly defend Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson at the three-point line; the Warriors’ three shooters combined to shoot just 6 for 19 on threes.

“This is an unbelievable experience for our young guys,” Walton said before the game, forecasting exactly the response he received. “It’s going to be playoff energy against [the Warriors] tonight. Hopefully it’s that type of game so we can feel that, learn from it and experience that.”

As impressive as the Lakers’ signature victory was, James’s uncertain status cast a shadow over the team’s short-term prospects. The 14-time all-star has been an ironman in recent years, playing in 156 consecutive regular season and postseason games dating back to the 2016-17 campaign. James played all 82 games for the first time in his career in 2017-18, leading the NBA in minutes during the regular season and the playoffs.

Over his last four seasons in Cleveland, the Cavaliers were 207-94 (.688) with James in the lineup and 4-23 (.185) when he wasn’t. Already this season, the Lakers have enjoyed a LeBron bump: L.A. went 35-47 last season but is off to a 20-14 start with James. Even a brief absence could cost the Lakers playoff positioning, given that they are just two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, who are currently the West’s ninth seed.

But to the many Lakers fans in attendance for the upset, the mood remained joyous to the final buzzer. They stood, cheered and waved as their Warriors counterparts headed to the exits early. There would be plenty of time to worry after Christmas.