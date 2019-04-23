A few minutes before halftime Tuesday night, a Robinson forward found himself in some space and ripped a shot toward goal. Lake Braddock’s goalkeeper leapt up in the air and deflected the ball away. On the sideline, Bruins Coach Tony Garza clapped his hands in appreciation of the save. Across the field, Garza’s twin brother, Robert, applauded the scoring chance.

With Tony in his first year at Lake Braddock, the Garza twins, longtime staples of high school soccer in the Washington area, now find themselves at opposite ends of one of Northern Virginia’s best rivalries. Tuesday night’s game, a 3-2 Robinson win, was only the second matchup in what should be a long series of battles between the two coaches.

“It adds a little bit more spice to the game, which is great,” Tony said. “You can get bragging rights between schools and bragging rights at home as well.”

The twin brothers were formerly together at Mount Vernon, where Robert was the boys’ coach and Tony led the girls’ program. When Robert left to take over Robinson seven years ago, Tony took over for him. When the Lake Braddock job came open this past year, Tony jumped at the opportunity to play in a bigger district and face his brother twice a year.

“Going against my brother is hard,” Robert said. “It’s my brother, you know? My best friend. We obviously respect each other a lot.”

The first time they faced off as head coaches was in 2013, with Tony leading Mount Vernon and Robert at Robinson. Tony’s Majors won that matchup and would go on to win the state title that season.

“I remember . . . he was wearing his ring everywhere,” Robert said with a laugh.

When they’re together off the field, they try not to talk about soccer too much. But when your passion for the game is matched only by your twin brother’s, it’s hard to avoid it.

“We were just together on Sunday for Easter and not once — okay, wait, I take that back — just one time it came up that we were playing each other this week,” Tony said. “We do our best not to talk about soccer but, yes, normally when we’re together, something about soccer is going to come up.”

They find themselves in different situations this year, as Robert has established a winning tradition at Robinson and the Rams (7-0-3) are a team to beat this season. Tony is looking to build up a Braddock program coming off a down year, and establish the Bruins (5-5-0) as a contender in a tough Patriot District.

The two teams were tied in the second half Tuesday before Robinson senior midfielder Marcos Villeda Sanchinelli scored his second goal of the night to give the Rams a 3-2 lead.

Lake Braddock made a late surge, but it couldn’t muster up an equalizer. At the final whistle, Tony took off his hat in frustration — looking even more like his brother without it. Robert happily scooped up his young son from the crowd and made his way toward midfield, where the boy’s uncle was waiting to shake hands.