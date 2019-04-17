Columnist

I was watching the NBA playoffs late Tuesday night. Actually, to be honest, the playoffs were watching me. That’s the way my grandfather used to refer to falling asleep in front of the television. (“I’m going to watch some TV, and then I’m going to let the TV watch me!) In our combined lifetimes, we probably have been watched as much as we have watched.

The ping of a text message from an old coaching friend awoke me. He was so fired up he sent 10 texts in a row before I could answer. In short, he needed to express concern about a pattern he had noticed less than one week into this postseason. We’ve seen drama, tension and a handful of unexpected results so far. His trained eye recognized something more troubling: self-preservation.

In a league living off the soap-opera suspense of star players plotting power moves, this old coach sees marquee talents — with upcoming free agency to consider — pacing and protecting themselves and playing with a level of distraction that he cannot tolerate.

“Yo, I share this with you because no one else is: There’s a passivity towards engagement by Star FAs,” he wrote.

The coach didn’t want his name used for attribution because he didn’t want to be seen as That Guy. He spent nearly two decades in the NBA, mostly as an assistant coach, and he didn’t want to be labeled out of touch or bitter about the way the game is currently played. He also has ongoing relationships to protect. As someone who knows him well, I can assure you he’s not a dinosaur longing for yesteryear. He still relates to today’s players and trains many on the side.

But to him, there should be no generational divide when it comes to effort, focus and enthusiasm. He knows distracted players when he sees them. And in light of the biggest and worst news of the week — DeMarcus Cousins tearing his left quadriceps muscle at the start of a playoff run that was supposed to rebuild his reputation and free agency stock — he worries that more players could hold back at a time in which the expectation is for all-out pursuit of a championship.



“Boogie is the ‘signal’ to go into take-care-of-yourself mode,” the coach wrote of Cousins’s injury. “It appears to me in these 1st round matchups, individuals have chosen to play ‘protective’ effort. When Star FAs in Playoffs start playing predictable-effort plays, so as NOT to get hurt, you have a serious issue about the integrity and loyalty built on Team.”

It has been nearly nine years since LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh cracked the current NBA code. They leveraged both their brand power and willingness to sacrifice maximum dollars for contractual flexibility to become de facto general managers and manipulate the league’s team-building system. It was a genius move that other players have tried to copy over the past decade. It also created a level of anarchy that the NBA is trying to suppress delicately. Commissioner Adam Silver respects the players’ hard-earned right to free agency, and he knows that the extreme player movement has increased the NBA’s year-round popularity.

It now owns the month of July. It has surpassed the NFL as having the most jaw-dropping free agency period. With shorter contracts and greater fluidity, teams can rebuild faster, at least in theory. The shuffling is fun, but naturally, it comes with a cost. And it’s getting pricey.

The league is losing some of its competitive edge as players maneuver to play together and chase championships. We’re all complicit in creating the false notion that, context be damned, rings are the only thing that matters to a legacy. And now there’s a paradoxical element at play: Many of these stars supposedly craving championship situations end up diminishing their title hopes because they often think insular thoughts and don’t account for all the nuances of team building.

The environment could even get wilder. Think about the potential impact this summer if Kevin Durant leaves three-peat-chasing Golden State, which has the best situation for prolonged winning in American pro sports right now. Many would be excited about the possibility that a Durant departure could balance out the league, especially if he made the rumored decision to join the New York Knicks. But it also sends the complicated message that winning at the highest level isn’t enough. So, when you’re busy flexing power, what is the goal then? Or is fame just finding another way to create addicts?

Of course, these are all macro issues that admittedly can send columnists like me into a premature tizzy. Let’s see exactly how this postseason and summer play out. There’s a chance the upcoming free agency — with stars such as Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler and Kemba Walker all seemingly poachable — could set the NBA right and prompt one of the greatest periods in NBA history. But for now, the wait is awkward. And for a coaching purist, it’s disturbing.

I called a couple of other coaches about the former coach’s theory. They agreed it was a concern worth monitoring. They weren’t as bothered as the former coach, but they acknowledged the dilemma. For many of these star free agents, there’s so much riding on this summer. How can it not affect their spring?

Earlier this week, Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated approached Durant for perspective about how he’s balancing the present and the future. He gave some simple advice for the speculation-obsessed public.

“Yo, just watch the game,” Durant told Spears. “Just focus on the game and stop nitpicking, because it is a beautiful game going on out there. What can I do right now? I can’t sign a paper. I got to do the most important thing, and that is play. And that is what we should be focusing on.”

In his first two playoff games, Durant has been all over the place. He has been an efficient offensive machine, as usual. He also was ejected from Game 1 along with agitating Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, and he fouled out of Game 2 as the Warriors blew a 31-point lead. Because of the scrutiny he’s playing under, every low turns him defensive, if not angry. In winning three of the past four championships, the Warriors have specialized in being the loosest team in the field.

Such conflict exists everywhere. It’s in Boston, in Philadelphia, in Toronto. There’s an urgency for several teams to make the most of now, out of fear for what might happen later. The playoffs are hard enough without extra layers of tension, but this is the new NBA reality. And now, because Cousins went all out diving for a loose ball and potentially lost tens of millions because he’s injured again, there’s a new layer of complication.

In a small way, it reminds you of Isaiah Thomas injuring his hip with the Celtics in the 2017 Eastern Conference finals. He was a year away from a big payday, and then everything changed. He wound up being traded to Cleveland for Irving that summer. Now he’s in Denver, fighting to break into the playoff rotation and revive his career. In the cases of Thomas and Cousins, there’s an unfortunate message that might resonate with playersobsessing over their futures: What is the risk of giving it my all?

“This is the human sacrifice of Isaiah Thomas with Boston, giving all-out performance, only to lose his reward and honor for playing with his heart,” the former coach texted. “Similar stars are ‘buggy’ right now. Too bad.”

The coach sees it clearly. He hates it, but more than that, he fears it.

There’s a part of me that wants to tune him out, keep watching and anticipate that the sport’s overall virtue can withstand this nuisance. But as players walk this fine line between independence and narcissism, I have to worry that the coach is right, and we’re all sleeping on a side effect of this dangerous new game within the NBA game.