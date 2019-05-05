The 76ers’ Joel Embiid, right, battles Toronto’s Serge Ibaka for a rebound Sunday in Philadelphia. Embiid managed 11 points on 2-for-7 shooting in 35 minutes of the 76ers’ 101-96 loss in Game 4. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The high-pitch sneeze coming from the back of the Philadelphia 76ers’ locker room shattered the silence. The shrill noise was as surprising as it was loud, considering that it belonged to the 7-foot, 275-pound man who required electrolytes hours before arriving at work Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.

When Joel Embiid sneezes, even at 6 a.m., someone who cares deeply about the big man springs into action and administers intravenous therapy to combat his upper respiratory infection. But when Embiid offers an “Achoo!” after the Toronto Raptors tied the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece with a 101-96 win — and the 76ers’ all-star center finishes with 11 points, the fewest of his playoff career — an entire team ails.

“I didn’t have a good night,” Embiid said Sunday.

He may have been referring to his twilight hours before the game, when bouts in the bathroom disrupted his rest. “If you’re throwing up and you can’t really sleep and you need an IV,” he said, sharing a bit too much information, “then it has to be pretty bad.”

Or maybe Embiid’s remarks were intended to describe his Game 4 performance. Although he spared the sold-out crowd of 20,639 from witnessing his stomach woes, he did not appear right throughout his 35 minutes on the court. Embiid started poorly, missing his first three shot attempts, then crawled to 11 points on 2-for-7 shooting.

“We just want him to be aggressive,” said teammate Jimmy Butler, who carried the 76ers with 29 points. “I mean, hell, if you are going to go 2-for-7, go 2-for-20, I’m with it.”

Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard, who scored a game-high 39 points, has been a metronome in this series, performing in each game with consistent greatness. Embiid, through two rounds of these playoffs, has offered unpredictable swings.

After averaging 24.8 points in the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid scored just 16 in a Game 1 loss to the Raptors. By Game 3, Embiid recycled every celebration he could remember — Carmelo Anthony’s three fingers to the head, Russell Westbrook’s rock-a-baby and the front-runner’s favorite of pretending to be an airplane — as he dominated the Raptors for 33 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a blowout win.

On Sunday night, the fun stopped. Instead of spreading his arms and taking flight downcourt, Embiid lumbered to huddles with a slight hitch in his gait. When the game neared the final two minutes, Embiid was at the free throw line, with his head down, when a fan in the lower bowl shared some Philadelphia encouragement.

“Suck it up, Joel!” the man shouted.

Motivating as that might seem, Embiid remained bent over, clutching his shorts. Predictably, he finished with another erratic performance. Still, his inconsistency cannot be pinned on just one issue.

Embiid could be having issues with conditioning. He spent Wednesday after practice going through a rigorous on-court session with assistant coach Monty Williams. This season, Embiid’s weight has not been a daily topic, but according to a person familiar with the situation, he had to drop several pounds to return to his ideal playing weight of 275.

Or Embiid may still be recovering from a physical ailment. He missed Game 3 against the Nets with tendinitis in his left knee. On his first made field goal Sunday — a pick and roll with Tobias Harris — Embiid soared to the rim but grimaced after landing.

“I’m just not myself,” said Embiid, who denied that something was wrong physically.

“We’re rocking with Jo,” Butler said. “That’s what we need out of him, to always be aggressive. Moving forward, we expect the same thing. Go show why you’re so dominant, night in and night out, on both ends of the floor. He’s a little bit sick, banged-up, so we got a day to get him right.”

Before Embiid met with reporters, he sat in front of his locker, next to Sonny Hill, an executive adviser for the team. A staffer handed Hill a copy of the game’s stat sheet, and Embiid leaned closer to examine the numbers. Hill, dressed nattily with a blue fedora, studied the paper, then shared some wisdom with Embiid. Every time he wanted to emphasize a point, he would gently pat Embiid’s arm with the back of his left hand. Embiid nodded.

It went on like this for several minutes before Embiid interrupted the talk. He pulled away to cough, then sneezed. After covering his head and wiping his nose with a towel, Embiid provided the context to his sick day. The 76ers will need a healthy and consistent Embiid if they are to win this series.

“I got to be more aggressive,” Embiid said. “I wasn’t the same as two days ago. Still, got to be aggressive, especially offensively. I’ve got to help my teammates better. Still on me.”