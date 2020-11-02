The colt has rebounded impressively since that controversial outing at Churchill Downs, winning six of eight starts with two seconds.
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is the 3-1 third choice in the talent-rich 10-horse field and will start the 1¼-mile race from the No. 2 post. Kentucky Derby champion Authentic, a Baffert pupil who held off Tiz the Law in a wire-to-wire victory at Churchill, will go off at 6-1 from the No. 9 post.
Filly Swiss Skydiver, who won last month’s Preakness against males and was a Classic pre-entry, opted to run against her own gender in Breeders’ Cup Distaff over 1 1/8 miles. She’s the 2-1 second choice from the No. 5 post after Monomoy Girl, the 8-5 favorite from the No. 10 post. Monomoy Girl won the Distaff in 2018 at Churchill Downs on the way to earning the Eclipse Award as champion 3-year-old filly.
Saturday’s Classic will cap 14 feature events over two days at Keeneland and go off without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jackie’s Warrior is the 7-5 favorite with jockey Joel Rosario from the No. 7 post for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile that cap Friday’s five-race feature card for 2-year-olds.
