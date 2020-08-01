By My Standards returned $5.40 and $2.60. Tom’s d’Etat paid $2.10 to show. Code of Honor finished fourth and Mr. Buff took fifth.
Baffert won last year’s race with McKinzie. Trainer Scotty Schulhofer won the Whitney in 1994 with Colonial Affair and the following year with Unaccounted For.
___
