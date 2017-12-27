WASHINGTON DC - DECEMBER 27: Butler forward Kelan Martin (30), left, tie theme at 89 points each over Georgetown forward Marcus Derrickson (24), center, and Georgetown center Jessie Govan (15) during the Butler Bulldogs defeat of the Georgetown Hoyas 91-89 in double overtime in mens basketball in Washington DC on December 27, 2017 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

For the second time in two weeks, Georgetown found itself walking off the court at Capital One Arena with heads hung low, lamenting an overtime loss after frittering away a double-digit lead.

Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing’s reintroduction to Big East basketball began with a 91-89 double-overtime loss to Butler on Wednesday night. At least one new coach on the floor got to start his tenure off with a conference win — like Ewing, Butler’s LaVall Jordan was hired to coach his alma mater earlier this year.

Ewing was stuck repeating the same postgame message his team had heard just 11 days before, after an 86-79 overtime loss to Syracuse on Dec. 16.

Against Butler, Georgetown led by 20 points late in the first half, but the Bulldogs rallied, aided by 21 turnovers from the Hoyas.

“Turnovers. Turnovers, turnovers hurt us,” Ewing said. “It’s a game we should have won. We can’t keep giving games away. . . . You know, the young guys, we have to grow with them. But they can’t keep making these mistakes.”

Wednesday’s loss did little to answer the lingering question as to whether 10 cushy nonconference games and one loss to Syracuse had prepared Georgetown for the rigors of Big East play. But one thing is certain — Ewing’s team is good enough to get big leads but has a hard time keeping them.

The Hoyas had a 20-point lead in the final minute of the first half before Butler (11-3, 1-0 Big East) caught up in the second, forced overtime, then showed poise as it put the ball in the hands of senior forward Kelan Martin late.

The senior sealed the win by banking in a one-handed floater with three seconds left in double overtime. He scored 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting to power Butler’s comeback effort alongside Kamar Baldwin, who scored a career-high 31 points, 23 of which came after halftime, on 12-of-21 shooting.

The pair hardly bothered Georgetown (10-2, 0-1) in the first half. But the Hoyas gave them a helping hand and committed nine turnovers in the second and three more in the extra periods, off which the Bulldogs scored 16 points as they got their offense working. Butler mixed in a full-court press and zone defense to give the team a little life later on.

“The ball stuck in the first half,” Martin said, “and then when we came out second half, we just moved the ball around, and once we moved it around a couple times, we attacked. We saw open gaps and just got open shots for each other.”

It was a stark about-face for Georgetown, which looked crisp and fluid in the first half before struggling to run its offense in the second. The Hoyas shot 51.7 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, 50 percent from beyond the arc. With a balanced offensive front led by Marcus Derrickson (23 points), Georgetown had a 23-14 rebounding edge and rolled into intermission up 42-24.

Butler chipped away at the Hoyas’ edge with a 12-5 run to start the second period as Georgetown showed a bad habit developed from its nonconference slate and lost focus.

Baldwin got Butler within three points with 4:03 to play, trailing 69-66 before Martin scored six points in the final 3:03 of regulation. Still the Hoyas led by two until Sean McDermott’s tip-in at the buzzer forced overtime.

Georgetown had the ball in the hands of freshmen Jahvon Blair and Jamorko Pickett at the end of both overtime periods, and both committed turnovers. Blair committed his with two seconds left in the first overtime with the game tied at 83, and Pickett lost the ball with 29 seconds left in the second extra period, setting the stage for Martin’s runner in the lane that stood as the game-winner.

“It’s growing pains, I’m growing with them, and yet I have to have the ball in their hands, who else am I going to give it to?” Ewing said of his freshman shooters. “[Butler’s] goal is to try to get the ball out of [Jessie Govan’s] hands. So those are the two other players I need to have the ball in their hands.”

Derrickson made 8 of 10 shots from the field and added 11 rebounds as Butler keyed in on his fellow big man Govan, who finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Despite the late turnovers, Blair was fabulous for extended stretches, scoring 17 points in 26 minutes, including 11 from the free throw line.