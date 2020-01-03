But on Friday, Asamoah donned a sweaty blue-and-gray jersey, smiling and dancing on the sideline as his team closed out a victory. Asamoah was on the bench this time because he was no longer needed on the court after scoring a game-high 23 points in his season debut in Rockville.

“That’s pretty impressive for your first game,” Magruder Coach Dan Harwood said. “I was expecting him to maybe hit a couple shots. . . . Seven for 10 in his first game back? Wow.”

Harwood was impressed by Asamoah’s shooting when he first watched him play at Redland Middle School. Asamoah developed his shooting form by mimicking YouTube videos of former NBA star Kobe Bryant.

It didn’t take long for Asamoah to translate his game to high school, shooting 43 percent from the three-point line as a sophomore on junior varsity. Last season, Asamoah was again a knockdown shooter during Magruder’s Maryland 3A quarterfinals run, but he competed in the shadows of his brother, Ebby, who now plays at Delaware.

Asamoah was expected to be Magruder’s star entering this season, but then he collided with defenders while going up for a dunk in a preseason scrimmage. He tore a piece of his left lateral meniscus.

While his teammates stepped into new roles, Asamoah went to physical therapy three times per week at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney. He engaged in portions of practice earlier this week and felt healthy after being a full-participant Thursday.

About a minute and a half after entering Friday’s game, Asamoah, wearing a knee brace, drained three-pointers on back-to-back possessions. Magruder guard Michael Myrie responded by smiling and clapping at midcourt. The energy Asamoah brought was infectious.

“I had a little bit of butterflies,” Asamoah said. “But after getting into the game, getting that feeling back, it all went away.”

Magruder (4-4, 1-0 Montgomery 3A) led Damascus (3-1, 0-1) by nine points at halftime and extended that advantage to 20 points by the end of the third quarter. Asamoah sunk his sixth and final three-pointer near the start of the fourth period before returning to the bench. He’ll likely spend less time there as Magruder competes for its first state title since 2012.

As Asamoah ventured into Magruder’s hallways postgame, Harwood stood to his side and jokingly bowed to him.

“He’s back,” Harwood repeated three times.

