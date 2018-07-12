Former George Washington star Yuta Watanabe is attempting to become only the second Japanese player to make the NBA. Yuta Tabuse first broke through in 2004. (Joe Buglewicz/For The Washington Post)

A few hours before Yuta Watanabe’s mother and father fly back to Japan, he wades through the crowds inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino and takes a seat inside a restaurant. There’s no game today but he’s wearing a Brooklyn Nets’ black and white warm-up shirt even though his teammates have been spotted walking around the lobby in hipster clothes. He’s saving his appetite for the farewell meal with his parents but his agency’s public relations director has ordered cheese pizza for the table and since a lunchtime interview is on the schedule, Watanabe doesn’t want to be rude. He nibbles on one slice.

“Just being a basketball player,” says Watanabe, 23. “It’s not only about basketball. It’s about doing media.”

Watanabe understands all of this — representing his team like a professional in public and taking time to break bread with a reporter when there are more pressing matters on his mind — comes with being in the NBA. It’s a job he wants badly, as do his Japanese fans who watch his highlights on YouTube and even followed him to Las Vegas to watch him play in the NBA Summer League.

“He says he’ll never give up,” says longtime fan So Seyama, closing his eyes and pumping his fist, “until he’ll be an NBA player. I already believe in him.”

The 6-foot-9 Watanabe played four years at George Washington and now aims to become only the second Japanese player to make the NBA. The time in Vegas has placed him tantalizingly close to this goal. In his debut against the Orlando Magic, Watanabe, who won the 2017-18 Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year, stuffed the sixth overall pick in last month’s draft, Mo Bamba, at the rim and finished his summer league run with eight blocks.

“People don’t really care about basketball” in Japan, Watanabe said. But his fans still devour his YouTube clips and travel to watch him play. (Joe Buglewicz/For The Washington Post)

Though the Nets lost their four games and dropped out of the tournament on Wednesday, Watanabe averaged 9.8 points on 40.6 percent shooting and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Japanese contingent believed they were witnessing history.

“We’re big fans, and it’s really important for him to be the second Japanese NBA player,” says Ayumi Koyama, who dropped about $1,000 to travel from Washington to Vegas for Watanabe’s games.

During the Nets-Magic matchup, Yukio Tanaka only put down his beer to hold his sign written in Kanji and Hiragana that translated to “Fly, Yuta.” He shared no regrets on the financial burden of watching Watanabe.

“We should spend money for what we love,” Tanaka says.

But this was only summer league. Not the actual thing Watanabe grew up dreaming about in the countryside of the prefecture of Kagawa, in the northeast of Shikoku Island. While Watanabe is grateful for the excitement from Japanese fans and embraces the hero status from his homeland, becoming an NBA player still hangs in the balance. He’s waiting to learn if he’ll get an invite to the Nets’ training camp. Then, he still would have to make a 15-man roster before the regular season.



A group of Japanese fans, including Yukio Tanaka of Washington, D.C., traveled to watch Watanabe in the summer league. His sign, written in Kanji and Hiragana, translates to “Fly, Yuta.” “We should spend money for what we love,” Tanaka says. (Joe Buglewicz/For The Washington Post)

“Not really,” Watanabe responded when asked if he feels like he’s in the NBA by playing in Vegas. “It’s great. It’s great for me. Great experience but it’s still summer league. I still have a lot to go, so my goal is not here.”

Both parents had played professionally in Japan and his mother also coached youth teams, so Watanabe knew he wanted to be a basketball player when he was only 6 years old. He consumed everything about the game. His face lights up when talking about a famous Japanese manga, “Slam Dunk,” about a “bad boy” and “scary guy” — as Watanabe describes the main character, Hanamichi Sakuragi — who joins his high school team to impress a girl but ends up falling in love with basketball.

“It’s a great comic,” Watanabe says, smiling.

When he was young, Watanabe waited until the morning to watch Kobe Bryant play because NBA games came on past his bedtime in Japan. And he can still remember the November day in 2004 when he turned on the recorded game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Suns featuring point guard Yuta Tabuse, who broke the barrier as the first Japanese player in the NBA.

“I was watching TV and I was screaming. I got so excited. That was like a great moment for me,” Watanabe recalls. “With him being the first Japanese player ever to step on an NBA court, it’s amazing . . . I feel like I want to be like him. I just want to be like an NBA player like him.”

When Watanabe came to the United States to fulfill this dream, he was an unknown international product whose English consisted of “yes,” “no” and “My name is Yuta.” But he left Kagawa as “The Chosen One,” so named by a Japanese newspaper. He downplays his fame, claiming that only the parents of players would attend his high school games.

“Baseball is the biggest sport in Japan, then soccer, and basketball is...” Watanabe says, lowering his large hand to the tablecloth to signify how far down the game’s popularity is, at least in his view. “People don’t really care about basketball.”

But they care about him.

An eight-minute highlight video posted after his Monday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves eclipsed 41,000 views in less than 48 hours. During GWU’s 2016 four-game barnstorming tour through Japan, Coach Maurice Joseph relayed a story to the university’s publication about a woman literally throwing her baby to Watanabe for a photo.

“He’s really like LeBron James over there,” former teammate Tyler Cavanaugh told the GW Magazine. “There’s a lot of pressure. He kind of feels the whole weight of a country on his shoulders.”

Kosuke Kanematsu, who also traveled as one of about 15 Japanese fans to watch Watanabe’s summer league debut, says the basketball boom in Japan peaked two decades ago thanks in large part to “Slam Dunk,” which published from 1990-1996, but the game’s popularity has since faded after Tabuse’s brief stay in the NBA. Tabuse played four games for the Suns before getting waived in December 2004. Though the Japanese professional B League is new and gaining fans, Watanabe could be the chosen one who becomes the country’s greatest hoops ambassador.

“Yuta is a generational talent who could connect multi-generations of fans in Japan,” Kanematsu wrote in an email. “Combined with the first wave of fans like me and my colleagues . . . new teen fans, and even our children, the basketball fan base in Japan would get bigger when Yuta becomes the second Japanese NBA player.”

For now, the opening act in Vegas will have to do. Though summer league is only the beginning, Watanabe still thinks it’s cool to wear the Jerry West logo on his chest — which is probably the real reason he walked around Vegas in his Nets shooting shirt.

After being thoughtful and patient through a 22-minute interview, Watanabe rises to leave but the P.R. official informs him of another interview, this time with a Chinese media outlet. Watanabe never mentions the scheduled lunch with his parents, settles back in his seat and without an ounce of agitation in his voice, says, “Twenty minutes tops.”

He doesn’t feel the pressure of being the next great Japanese star and he doesn’t view the off-court media attention as a distraction. Watanabe knows this is the job description of being an NBA player and he’s ready for it all. He now just has to make the NBA.

“I’m not satisfied right now,” he says. “I just want to keep working hard. I just want to keep improving myself. And I just want to prove people that I can play in the real game.”