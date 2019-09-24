Eight hours after Manager Dave Martinez indicated Max Scherzer would start the National League wild-card game, the Washington Nationals’ ace had two costly mistakes that made the ­decision fair to question.

Scherzer tried a four-seam fastball down and in during the first inning and then a change-up low and away in the fourth, but Brad Miller blasted both over the fence for what looked like all the offense the Philadelphia Phillies might need Tuesday night.

Trea Turner proved that wasn’t the case, and his sixth-inning grand slam delivered the Nationals the lead for good in what became a 6-5 win in the second stanza of a day-night doubleheader. The victory clinched a postseason berth because, while Washington rallied, the Pittsburgh ­Pirates did, too; the Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs, 9-2.

The Nationals will play in the wild-card game on the first day of October. The Milwaukee Brewers are close to securing their spot as the Nationals’ opponent. Two serious questions remain: Will the game be in Milwaukee or Washington? And will Scherzer start?

Martinez intimated yes on the latter.

“If you look at the schedule right now, that’s Max’s day,” the manager said before the game. “And he’s one of the best.”

Yet the 35-year-old’s hiccups raised doubts because the other candidate, Stephen Strasburg, is as durable and dominant as ever. Strasburg’s track record in the postseason — one earned run in 19 innings across three starts — tops Scherzer’s (a 3.73 ERA in 16 ­appearances).

Tuesday’s results — four runs on five hits in six innings — were more concerning because Scherzer seemed in prime position to dominate this start. The Nationals won the day’s first game, 4-1, and Martinez expressed confidence in their ability to capture Game 2 with Scherzer headed to the mound. The right-hander seemed sure to slice through a Philadelphia lineup that did not include its three best hitters (Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins).

Things went wrong right away. Scherzer walked the second hitter, and the third reached on an infield hit before Miller crushed a 425-foot shot to center field. The infamously fiery starter betrayed no more frustration than stalking around the mound.

Perhaps the most frustrating part for Scherzer was that his stuff still seemed on. He tallied 10 strikeouts — his 11th double-digit total of the season — before departing. He proved it right away, too, escaping the first by striking out both batters after Miller, the first on a slider and the second on a change-up.

Scherzer retired the next six hitters in a row on strikeouts or balls that never left the infield. Then he ran into Miller again.

The 29-year-old journeyman entered Tuesday a career .239 hitter with 83 homers in seven seasons. He had found some success against Scherzer before — he was 3 for 7 with a homer and a double coming into Tuesday — but what he did next seemed improbable at best: Miller rocked a Scherzer two-seamer deep to right field for a solo shot.

It didn’t matter for the night’s result, after Scherzer retired nine of the last 11 hitters he faced. It didn’t matter that no one else generated solid contact the way Miller had. Those two mistakes still meant Scherzer left the mound with more questions than answers.