— Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means followed a dreadful start to the second half with one of the strongest stretches of his all-star season. But like the run of success he found himself enjoying amid Monday’s series finale with the Detroit Tigers, it came to an end.

The Tigers struck for five runs off Means to secure a 5-2 victory at Comerica Park and earn a series split in a four-game set between the teams best positioned to finish with baseball’s worst record. Even after Monday’s result, Detroit holds that distinction by 3½ games, with only a dozen games left in Baltimore’s season.

That means only a few more starts in Means’s rookie season, one in which he established himself as a legitimate major league starter for the Orioles (49-101) after barely making the team out of spring training. Entering Monday with a 2.53 ERA in his five previous starts, Means allowed a leadoff triple to Victor Reyes before Jordy Mercer homered on the next pitch to give the Tigers (45-104) a 2-0 lead.

From there, Means needed only five more pitches to finish the first, retiring 12 batters in a row to get through four innings on 45 pitches. But Dawel Lugo singled on his first pitch of the fifth. Travis Demeritte followed with a slow roller to first base, and Means was unable to cover the bag in time for an out.

A botched bunt attempt and a strikeout led to two outs, but Reyes drove in both runners with a double, getting caught in a lengthy pickle to end the inning.

Means put himself in a tough spot in the sixth, walking two of the first three batters before a single by Brandon Dixon loaded the bases. Lugo’s sacrifice fly ended Means’s outing after 5 2/3 innings, his first time not pitching into the seventh since Aug. 19. Branden Kline stranded Means’s two inherited runners with a groundout.

Note: The Orioles named Matt Blood director of player development. Blood had been director of baseball innovation with the Texas Rangers.