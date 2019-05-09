Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi follows through on a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the 12th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Baltimore. The Red Sox won 2-1.(Gail Burton)

— Wednesday’s staredown between the Baltimore Orioles and visiting Boston Red Sox was the kind in which both sides would rather their eyes dry out and turn red from exposure than blink and cede what would be a well-earned victory.

How could the Red Sox let themselves lose after eight masterful innings from their resurgent ace, Chris Sale, which began with five-plus hitless innings and included an immaculate inning in the seventh? And how could the Orioles survive that with the score tied and not reward themselves with a signature win in a season short on them?

For 11 innings, neither team flinched. But an inning after Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. climbed the wall and reached into the Orioles’ bullpen to take a potential walk-off home run away from Trey Mancini, Andrew Benintendi hit a sky-high, go-ahead home run to right field just over Mancini’s head to give Boston a 2-1 win Wednesday night in 12 innings before an announced 12,451 at Camden Yards.

When a team isn’t expected to win often, as the Orioles aren’t, there aren’t many chances for memorable wins. They’ll feel Wednesday that one passed them by on this cool Baltimore night, dropping the Orioles to 13-24 as the Red Sox (19-19) pulled to .500 for the first time this season.

Andrew Cashner pitched around some traffic on the bases all night to keep the Orioles close against one of the game’s best arms, but he made one mistake — allowing a third-inning home run by Mookie Betts.