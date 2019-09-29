Orioles right fielder Stevie Wilkerson gets props from shortstop Richie Martin after making a spectacular catch on a flyball by Jackie Bradley Jr. in the eighth inning. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There are plenty of things the Baltimore Orioles will want to carry over beyond the 2019 season that ended Sunday.

Losses such as this, a 5-4 defeat to the Boston Red Sox that denied the Orioles (54-108) their first series sweep of the season, will not be counted among those things.

For the last time but certainly not the first, an Orioles lead disappeared once the bullpen door swung open, and even a late rally to tie the game and a fabulous catch by Stevie Wilkerson to rob a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning couldn’t swing things back Baltimore’s way.

Mookie Betts singled and scored from first for the winning run in the ninth on a confusing Rafael Devers single to right field off Dillon Tate to end it.

“We play with a ton of heart, bounce back like we normally do and just fall a little bit short — which we’ve done so many times this year,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. “I’m proud of our guys. Proud of the effort. Love the way we played this series. Even though that team’s not going to the playoffs, it’s still a really good team and a really good lineup, and we faced a guy going for his 20th win today. They had the varsity club in there trying to get it for him, and we just did a great job of competing.”

[A year into a rebuild, the Orioles have been shaken up and (they hope) straightened out]

Even as the Orioles denied former farmhand Eduardo Rodriguez his 20th win, the bizarre end to the game on a single through the shift into shallow center field spoiled what could have been an uplifting end to the season for them.

“I think that second hop took a funny hop on Richie [Martin]; it really boomeranged,” Hyde said. It was a tough play for him, and Wilkerson was playing no doubles, playing a little deeper than normal. He had to sprint in and Mookie with a really instinctual play. He’s a great player, great instincts. Hopefully we’ll learn from that and get the ball in a little quicker. Hats off to them, and hats off to Mookie for making a really good play.”

Said Wilkerson: “I’ve got to do a better job of picking it up and just getting the ball in. Obviously, it’s something I’ll learn from but not the way you want to end it.”

The Orioles had rallied for a 4-4 tie in the eighth thanks to an RBI single by Jonathan Villar. Evan Phillips, who escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the sixth, allowed a run in the seventh.

With the game tied and two outs in the eighth inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a deep drive to right field that Wilkerson tracked to the wall, jumping into it for a game-saving catch.

Hyde said he “couldn’t believe it” when Wilkerson lifted his glove up to show he had the ball.

“I thought that ball was 30 rows in off the bat,” Hyde said. “. . . It was just one of the better catches I’ve ever seen.”