India wins toss, opts to bat in 3rd ODI vs. Sri Lanka

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India — India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first as India goes after a one-day cricket international series whitewash against Sri Lanka in the third match on Sunday.

India leads the series 2-0 after winning the first ODI in Guwahati by 67 runs, before it recovered from a precarious 86-4 to win by four wickets and take the series in the second match.