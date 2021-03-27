Tendulkar, who scored 15,921 runs in test cricket, thanked “all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country.”
India has had more than 160,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Cases had been plummeting since September but began spiking last month.
Health officials said Wednesday that a new and potentially troublesome variant has been detected in India, as have variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.
They cautioned, however, against linking the variants with an ongoing surge in new infections in India.
Tendulkar retired in 2013 after playing his 200th test match.
