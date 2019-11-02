The race was immediately stopped after the first-lap incident.

Munandar’s death comes three years after Spanish rider Luis Salom died from injuries sustained in a crash in Moto2 practice in Spain.

MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli died after an incident at the Sepang circuit in 2011 when he fell and was struck by two other riders’ bikes.

