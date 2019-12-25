InfoTrack led the fleet of 157 out of the harbor, followed by Scallywag and Wild Oats XI, with Black Jack and Comanche trailing among the super maxis.

Wild Oats XI is trying to win the race for the 10th time.

The 628 nautical-mile race takes the yachts down the south coast of New South Wales and across the Bass Strait to the capital of the island state of Tasmania, Hobart.

Comanche, which has won line honors twice, holds the race record of 1 day, 9 hours and 15 minutes set in 2017.

