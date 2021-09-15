Including a knee injury that could end the season for reliever Tanner Scott and impressive infielder Jorge Mateo being placed on the 60-day injured list because of a back injury, the Orioles have lost six pivotal pieces to a team that doesn't have many to spare during this marathon homestand.
Tuesday's injuries were pockmarks on a game that wasn't much to look at, either. Rookie left-hander Alexander Wells allowed a leadoff single and then a towering home run to Aaron Judge to start the game. After he looked to be settling in, he allowed a two-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton, then a solo homer to the next batter, Luke Voit, to create a 5-0 deficit in the third inning.
Wells completed four innings, and the relief combination of Eric Hanhold and Marcos Diplán combined to keep them at bay before Joey Gallo homered in the eighth and DJ LeMahieu homered in the ninth, each off Spenser Watkins.
The Orioles got on the board in the fifth when Pat Valaika singled and scored from first on a double by Ryan Mountcastle, but they had ample chances to chip away against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Instead, they stranded nine and didn't get a hit with a runner in scoring position until Kelvin Gutierrez singled in a run in the ninth.
— Baltimore Sun