Mowinckel writes “I’m devastated, but dealing with the fact that this setback will once again just be exactly that... a setback.”

The first injury came one month after she won a first career world championships medal, a bronze in Alpine combined at Are, Sweden.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Mowinckel took silvers in downhill, ahead of third-placed Lindsey Vonn, and giant slalom.

