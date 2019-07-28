Robert Griffin III will miss practice “for at least a few weeks,” Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh announced Sunday, one day after the backup quarterback said he hurt the thumb on his right (throwing) hand.

Harbaugh said in a statement that Griffin broke a bone in his right hand. ESPN reported Saturday night that Griffin suffered a hairline fracture in the thumb and is expected to miss four to eight weeks, which could threaten his availability for the regular season’s opening weeks.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Sunday that it’s his understanding that the organization is looking to add another quarterback to the 90-man roster. Only two quarterbacks, starter Lamar Jackson and rookie Trace McSorley, were full participants in practice Sunday, a rarity across NFL training camps.

“I think the first thing is, it’s a great opportunity for Trace,” Roman said of the former All-Met from Briar Woods. “Unfortunate, but great opportunity for him to get more reps and experience.”

Griffin said he hit his hand on the helmet of an onrushing defender Saturday. Replays showed Griffin hitting outside linebacker Tim Williams as he followed through on a pass late in practice. Williams embraced Griffin immediately after the throw, seemingly out of concern. “Guess that’s why they tell them to stay away from us” during practice, Griffin said of the play.

Griffin re-signed with the Ravens in March on a two-year deal, a remarkable career turnaround after spending the 2017 season out of the NFL. The 2012 offensive rookie of the year with the Washington Redskins signed a prove-it contract with the Ravens last offseason, and his inclusion on the team’s season-opening 53-man roster surprised many accustomed to two-quarterback rosters in Baltimore.

While Griffin had only modest stats — in three appearances, he was 2 for 6 for 21 passing yards and didn’t have a carry — his skill set as a dual-threat quarterback makes him a good fit for Roman’s offense. Throughout offseason workouts and the first three days of training camp, he had impressed with his command of the offense and efficient passing.

“I was having a great camp, felt good,” Griffin said Saturday. “I’m really excited about what we’re going to be able to do this year.”

The first significant injury of training camp has a more direct impact on McSorley. Before last year, the Ravens had gone nearly a decade without keeping three quarterbacks on their Week 1 roster. Because of McSorley’s potential as a special teams weapon, the sixth-round pick faced an easier path to the roster, but his job was far from secure.

Now, McSorley will become the Ravens’ de facto No. 2 option under center. He received a majority of the snaps Sunday.

“I think Trace really got his reps bumped up, so that’s a good opportunity for him to get some great experience,” Roman said. “There’s nothing like reps. You get better at football by playing football. He’s got a lot to look at today and reflect on.”

The former Penn State star has noticeably improved since offseason workouts and, like Jackson and Griffin, has the quickness to handle the zone-read responsibilities essential to the Ravens’ run game.

“Trace is doing a really good job,” Roman said. “Trace is very thorough, diligent. He’s got a very mathematical mind. He can really take a lot of information in and process it.”