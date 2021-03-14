2021 March Madness bracket

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The 2021 NCAA tournament bracket is the same structure that we’re used to, but the coronavirus pandemic will make March Madness a little bit different this year. For starters, all games will be played in Indianapolis and the surrounding area instead of spread across the country.

The schedule for the field of 68 teams also will be a little different with the First Four games all played Thursday and the first round starting Friday (March 19) and the second round Sunday (March 21). The Sweet 16 will be on a Saturday and Sunday (March 27-28) and the regional finals on a Monday and Tuesday (March 29-30).

Follow along with The Washington Post’s interactive bracket with live scores once the games begin.

[NCAA tournament live coverage: First-round scores, schedule, highlights]