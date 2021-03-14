2021 March Madness bracket

Bracket logosBracket logos background
(@YIPPIEHEY for The Washington Post)
Updated March 18 at 5:10 p.m.

The 2021 NCAA tournament bracket is the same structure that we’re used to, but the coronavirus pandemic will make March Madness a little bit different this year. For starters, all games will be played in Indianapolis and the surrounding area instead of spread across the country.

The schedule for the field of 68 teams also will be a little different with the First Four games all played Thursday and the first round starting Friday (March 19) and the second round Sunday (March 21). The Sweet 16 will be on a Saturday and Sunday (March 27-28) and the regional finals on a Monday and Tuesday (March 29-30).

Follow along with The Washington Post’s interactive bracket with live scores once the games begin.

[NCAA tournament live coverage: First-round scores, schedule, highlights]

Today’s games Next update: 10 seconds

Follow for live coverage and analysis Live coveragearrow-right

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

7 Floridaflorida

2nd 17:53

34|35

CBS

virginia-tech Virginia Tech 10

3 Arkansasarkansas

1st 2:37

24|33

tru TV

colgate Colgate 14

1 Illinoisillinois

1st 11:42

13|8

TBS

drexel Drexel 16

6 Texas Techtexas-tech

1:45 PM

TNT

utah-st Utah St. 11

2 Ohio Stateohio-state

3:00 PM

CBS

oral-roberts Oral Roberts 15

1 Baylorbaylor

3:30 PM

tru TV

hartford Hartford 16

8 Loyola Chi.loyola-chi

4:00 PM

TBS

georgia-tech Georgia Tech 9

5 Tennesseetennessee

4:30 PM

TNT

oregon-st Oregon St. 12

4 Oklahoma St.oklahoma-st

6:25 PM

TBS

liberty Liberty 13

8 N. Carolinan-carolina

7:10 PM

CBS

wisconsin Wisconsin 9

2 Houstonhouston

7:15 PM

tru TV

cleveland-st Cleveland St. 15

4 Purduepurdue

7:25 PM

TNT

north-texas North Texas 13

7 Clemsonclemson

9:20 PM

TBS

rutgers Rutgers 10

6 San Diego St.san-diego-st

9:40 PM

CBS

syracuse Syracuse 11

3 West Virginiawest-virginia

9:50 PM

tru TV

morehead-st Morehead St. 14

5 Villanovavillanova

9:57 PM

TNT

winthrop Winthrop 12

End of carousel
West
East
South
Midwest
Rounds
First Round
Second Round
Sweet 16
Elite Eight
Final Four