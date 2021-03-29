Make-or-break players for all 30 MLB teams

Washington Nationals: Stephen Strasburg

For years, the Nationals have sustained success with starting pitching. For years, Max Scherzer and Strasburg made one of the most consistent and effective one-two punches in baseball, at least when Strasburg was healthy. But this year, their rotation is built on four starters over 30, and the loss of one could increase the workload and pressure on the others. If Strasburg is Strasburg, the Nationals should be able to match up with anyone. If Strasburg is unable to stay healthy, Scherzer will probably feel more pressure to try to eat innings — and while he hates to admit it, Scherzer is not as immune to big workloads as he used to be.